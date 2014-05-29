This Is How Top US Retailers' E-Commerce Businesses Stacked Up During The Quarter

In recent weeks, a number of top U.S. retailers reported first quarter earnings, allowing BI Intelligence to compare the e-commerce segments of their business.

Nordstrom ‘s online sales grew the most among the top retailers we looked at. Its online retail sales in the first quarter totaled an estimated $US400 million, according to Internet Retailer. That’s up 33% from the first quarter of 2013.

‘s online sales grew the most among the top retailers we looked at. Its online retail sales in the first quarter totaled an estimated $US400 million, according to Internet Retailer. That’s up 33% from the first quarter of 2013. Best Buy also had a strong quarter online. Its e-commerce sales in the U.S. grew 29% year-over-year to $US639 million.

also had a strong quarter online. Its e-commerce sales in the U.S. grew 29% year-over-year to $US639 million. Wal-Mart did not break out a dollar figure for e-commerce, but it did say that online sales grew 27% over the first quarter of 2013. Similarly, J.C. Penney ‘s e-commerce sales grew 26% over the same quarter last year.

did not break out a dollar figure for e-commerce, but it did say that online sales grew 27% over the first quarter of 2013. Similarly, ‘s e-commerce sales grew 26% over the same quarter last year. Gap‘s online sales in the first quarter grew 13% year-over-year to $US575 million. That’s down from Gap’s 2013 sales growth of 17%.

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts and analysis on the e-commerce industry, sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.