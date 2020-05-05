PRESENTING: How top business schools like Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton are extending application deadlines, deferring enrollments, and altering their programs during the pandemic

Charles Mostoller/Reuters Wharton is easing deadlines.

Students and businesses alike are working remotely as the world attempts to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic. For those looking to apply to top MBA programs, it means almost everything has to be done from your home.

And schools are making accommodations. From waiving standardised test scores to delaying deadlines, these top 20 business schools are changing the application process to welcome prospective candidates through these unprecedented times.

Here is everything Wharton, Stanford, INSEAD, MIT Sloan, and more than a dozen other prestigious schools are doing to help both current and future students to continue their education.

