Tom Cruise Has A Plan To Save Face After All The Scientology Backlash

Photo: AP

Tom Cruise has faced a lot of bad press this year as the media speculated on his devotion to Scientology and the role it played in his divorce with Katie Holmes. The frenzy began in July after Cruise and Holmes announced they were divorcing after five years of marriage. Then, controversy reignited with Vanity Fair‘s cover story alleging that the Church of Scientology controls every aspect of Cruise’s life.



But like a good Hollywood veteran, Cruise has a plan for overcoming the bad publicity, Kim Masters and Daniel Miller at The Hollywood Reporter write.

How’s he going to do it?

By laying low on his press tour for his latest film, “Jack Reacher,” Masters and Miller report.

The article explains why this approach is different than when he jumped on Oprah‘s couch or made comments against anti-depressants:

“This time, says a key member of the star’s team, there is no apology to make, no action to take — such as the interventions his agents and publicists held with him in the past, explaining that his actions were harming his career. “You can talk to somebody if it’s their behaviour,” says this person, “but he didn’t instigate this. He just wants to go to work. That’s what he lives for.”

As for Paramount, the studio is left again to hope the media frenzy dies down. But knowing that any reporter who gets near is likely to touch on radioactive topics, a studio executive says that as far as publicity goes, “You’re not going to see him everywhere.”‘

DON’T MISS: 21 Celebrities Who Look Nearly Identical >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.