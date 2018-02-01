TOM BRADY: How the greatest quarterback of all time makes and spends his millions

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

Brady already has five Super Bowl rings and on Sunday he will go for No. 6. He is also as good as ever at 40 years old, an age when most football players are already retired.

Off the field, Brady’s life is pretty fabulous also. He’s married to the world’s most successful supermodel, has an Aston Martin named for him, and once owned a $US20 million house with a moat.

Tony Manfred contributed to this report.

Brady was the fifth-highest-paid player in the NFL last season, making $US28.8 million.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Source: Spotrac

Brady recently signed a 2-year, $US41 million extension with the Patriots. A big chunk of his earnings last season came in the form of a $US28 million signing bonus. This season he made a relatively modest $US1 million salary and no bonuses.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Source: Spotrac

Brady is also the third-highest-paid player in NFL history, having already earned $US197.2 million in his career.

Read more: The 25 highest-paid players in NFL history

Brady also makes about $US8 million annually in endorsement deals with companies like Under Armour, Intel, and Shields.

https://twitter.com/mkmolnar/status/828467533053325312

Source: Forbes

He also has a partnership with Aston Martin.

http://instagr.am/p/BbwdWKSB3lO

Aston Martin even produced a limited Tom Brady edition of the Vanquish S Volante. Only 12 were produced and they went for $US360,000 each.

Aston Martin

Source: CNN Money

His deal with Uggs was one that confused many since it was not known as a men’s brand at the time.

Brady’s earnings sound enormous, but it’s actually nothing compared to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gisele made $US30.5 million last year. She has been the highest-paid model in the world for a decade and is reportedly on pace to make $US1 billion in career earnings.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Source: Forbes, US Weekly

The couple once owned a custom-built, $US20 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Source: Today

It had a moat and a chicken coop so they could eat fresh eggs.

Source: Today

But in 2014, they sold the estate to Dr. Dre for $US40 million.

Redfin

Source: LA Times

In 2013 they were reportedly searching for a new apartment in NYC. They were spotted looking at a $US11.5 million duplex in Manhattan that spring.

Source: Trulia

They eventually settled on a glassy skyscraper condo that purchased for $US11.7 million

Core

In 2016, they put that condo back on the market with a price tag of $US17.25 million.

Core

Read more: Go inside the glassy skyscraper condo Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are selling for $US17.25 million

That’s because they reportedly dropped $US20 million on a waterfront apartment in Tribeca .

Noë & Associates with The Boundary

Read more: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly just dropped $US20 million on a waterfront Tribeca apartment

Prior to New York, they lived in a Boston condo, but sold it for $US9.2 million in 2012.

Source: CBS

Interestingly, houses are basically Brady’s only lavish purchases.

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Outside of his Aston Martin, his cars aren’t too gaudy. He got in an accident once while driving a regular old Audi.

He told ESPN that he’s a homebody, and has to talk to his friends’ kids about music so he knows what’s popular.

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Source: ESPN

He is such a “dad” that he even proudly wears Stephen Curry’s widely mocked Under Armour shoes.

He even likes to do silly things like welcome a rescue dog to the family with a “Lion King” video on Facebook.

Splash Mountain is about as wild as he gets.

He does show up at high society events though, like the Kentucky Derby.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Or the VIP box at Brazil’s famed Carnival.

Or the Met Gala. The power couple were co-chairs of the event in 2017.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

He also attended the 2014 World Cup with Gisele.

But there are no boats or planes or 20-person entourages with him.

Just a dad making sand castles with his kids.

Brady does help raise money for various charities, including $US6.5 million for cancer research by “shaving” his head.

YouTube/WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Read more: Tom Brady ‘shaved’ his head to help raise $US6.5 million for cancer charity

Nowadays it seems like most of his big spending (beyond his housing) is health-based.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brady and Gisele have a personal chef who has them on a strict diet that includes no sugar, no tomatoes, and avocado ice cream as a treat.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Read more: Tom Brady’s diet is so strict that it excludes an entire group of vegetables

The chef even has the couple’s children on a strict diet that is about 80% vegetables.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Read more: Tom Brady’s kids have a diet that is almost as strict as his

He even dressed as an avocado for Halloween.

He sells a $US200 diet book that sold out almost immediately when it first came available.

Read more: Tom Brady’s $US200 diet book is already sold out

More recently, Brady had a more modestly priced book drop. “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” is less than $US20 and is being called “The Athletes Bible.”

READ MORE: Tom Brady’s first book is being described as ‘The athletes’ Bible’ and is expected to outline Brady’s formula for success

Even though Brady wrote the athlete’s ‘bible’ on living healthy, he still has time for candy as he recently shilled for a healthy candy startup.

Read more: Tom Brady is promoting products from a candy startup

He is also strict on alcohol — he even put Rob Gronkowski on a drinking diet — but he does splurge occasionally, including New Year’s Eve, apparently, as he said on Instagram that he was curing his hangover with some TB12 electrolytes.

Read more: We tried the alcohol diet Tom Brady put Rob Gronkowski on, and it was a lot harder than we imagined

Brady also employs a ‘body coach’ and health guru, Alex Guerrero, who works with Brady at least once every day and whose duties include spiritual guide, counselor, pal, nutrition adviser, trainer, and massage therapist.

Read more: Tom Brady’s Facebook documentary gave an inside look at the bizarre massages he says help him keep playing at age 40

He does take offseason vacations with the family to places like Asia (on behalf of his partnership with Under Armour, of course).

He even did some sumo wrestling in Tokyo.

But mostly, he is the rare athlete who can actually afford to live a megastar lifestyle, but chooses not to.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Now check out what happened to the six quarterbacks taken before Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.