TOM BRADY: How The NFL's Biggest Celebrity Makes And Spends His Millions

Tony Manfred
Tom brady and gisele at the met galaDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t the highest-paid in the NFL. He doesn’t have that many endorsements either.

But he’s easily the league’s biggest mainstream celebrity.

He’s married to the world’s most successful supermodel, and just finished building a $US20 million house with a moat.

Brady earned $US38 million last year, making him the 11th highest-paid athlete in the world.

Source: Forbes

A huge chunk of that came from a $US30 million signing bonus he got from his new Patriots contract.

Source: PFT

The rest of his money comes from ~$7 million worth of annual endorsements with companies like Under Armour.

Source: Forbes

His most notorious endorsement: UGGs for men.

Those figures sound enormous, but it's actually nothing compared to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Gisele made $US45 million last year. She's reportedly on pace to make $US1 billion in career earnings.

Source: Forbes, US Weekly

The two recently moved into a crazy, custom-built $US20 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Source: Today

It has a moat and a chicken coop so they can eat fresh eggs.

Source: Today

They're also reportedly searching for a new apartment in NYC. They were spotted looking at a $US11.5 million duplex in Manhattan this spring.

Source: Trulia

They used to live in a Boston condo, but sold it for $US9.2 million last summer.

Source: CBS

Interestingly, houses are basically Brady's only lavish purchases.

His cars aren't too gaudy. He got in an accident last year while driving a regular old Audi.

He told ESPN that he's a homebody, and has to talk to his friends' kids about music so he knows what's popular.

Source: ESPN

Splash Mountain is about as wild as he gets.

He does show up at high society events though, like the Kentucky Derby.

Or the Met Ball.

Or the VIP box at Brazil's famed Carnival.

But there's no boats or planes or 20-man entourages with him.

He's the rare athlete who can actually afford to live a Floyd Mayweather-esque lifestyle, but tends not to.

