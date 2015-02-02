TOM BRADY: How One Of The NFL's Richest Players Spends His Millions

Fifteen years after getting drafted 199th overall, Tom Brady is making his record sixth Super Bowl appearance.

Since 2000 he has turned into the league’s biggest celebrity with massive endorsement deals, a wildly successful significant other, and the ability to build $US40-million mansions from scratch as a side job.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.