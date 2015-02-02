TOM BRADY: How One Of The NFL's Richest Players Spends His Millions

Fifteen years after getting drafted 199th overall, Tom Brady is making his record sixth Super Bowl appearance.
Since 2000 he has turned into the league’s biggest celebrity with massive endorsement deals, a wildly successful significant other, and the ability to build $US40-million mansions from scratch as a side job.
A huge chunk of that came from a $30 million signing bonus he got from his renegotiated Patriots contract.
The contract was designed to help the Patriots salary cap situation. As a result, Brady's salary was $2 million in 2014.
Don't worry, he has made $152 million in his NFL career, second only to Peyton Manning among active players.
They're still set on houses. They bought an apartment on the 47th floor of the luxury building One Madison in New York City for $14 million in 2013.
He told ESPN that he's a homebody, and has to talk to his friends' kids about music so he knows what's popular.
He's the rare athlete who can actually afford to spend money like Floyd Mayweather-esque lifestyle, but tends not to.
