How to zoom in or out on Apple TV to resize images and text

Apple/Business Insider You can zoom out on your Apple TV using your remote.

You can zoom out on your Apple TV similar to how you would on a computer.

To zoom using your remote, you first have to turn on the Zoom function.

Here’s how to zoom in or out on your Apple TV.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The zoom function is a basic and much-appreciated feature of computers, smartphones, and tablets and can come in handy when viewing content or pictures.

Luckily, you can activate zoom on Apple TV as well, which works great for streaming content or viewing pictures. You can zoom in or out using your Apple TV remote.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to zoom on Apple TV

1. Open Settings.

2. Click on “General.”

3. Scroll down and click on “Accessibility.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Go to “Accessibility.”

4. Scroll down and click on “Zoom.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select “Zoom.”

5. In the Zoom menu, turn Zoom to “On.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Turn Zoom on.

You can now zoom in and out on your Apple TV, using your remote.

While watching the content, tap three times on the centre of the remote’s trackpad to zoom in.

You can use the sides of the trackpad to move around the focus of the zoomed image. When you move around on the main Apple TV home page, a small box showing which part of the screen you’re currently focused on will show up on the screen.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The box showing what is being zoomed into.

To zoom out, tap on the trackpad three more times and it will zoom out to standard screen size.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.