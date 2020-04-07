How to zoom in or out on Apple TV to resize images and text

Apple/Business InsiderYou can zoom out on your Apple TV using your remote.

The zoom function is a basic and much-appreciated feature of computers, smartphones, and tablets and can come in handy when viewing content or pictures.

Luckily, you can activate zoom on Apple TV as well, which works great for streaming content or viewing pictures. You can zoom in or out using your Apple TV remote.

Here’s how to do it.

How to zoom on Apple TV

1. Open Settings.

2. Click on “General.”

3. Scroll down and click on “Accessibility.”

How to zoom out on Apple TVRyan Ariano/Business InsiderGo to “Accessibility.”

4. Scroll down and click on “Zoom.”

How to zoom out on Apple TVRyan Ariano/Business InsiderSelect “Zoom.”

5. In the Zoom menu, turn Zoom to “On.”

How to zoom out on Apple TVRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTurn Zoom on.

You can now zoom in and out on your Apple TV, using your remote.

  • While watching the content, tap three times on the centre of the remote’s trackpad to zoom in.
  • You can use the sides of the trackpad to move around the focus of the zoomed image. When you move around on the main Apple TV home page, a small box showing which part of the screen you’re currently focused on will show up on the screen.
How to zoom out on Apple TVRyan Ariano/Business InsiderThe box showing what is being zoomed into.
  • To zoom out, tap on the trackpad three more times and it will zoom out to standard screen size.
