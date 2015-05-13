Snapchat finally lets you zoom in while shooting video

Snapchat’s latest update introduced a new way to send your friends news, but it also includes a long-awaited feature: the ability to zoom in while shooting video.

We’ve gotten used to being able to pinch to zoom in when filming video on our smartphones, and Snapchat now lets you do just that if you know the trick.

First, you’ll need to make sure you have the latest version of Snapchat, version 9.7.0, which you can always download here for iOS and over here for Android.

Next, open up Snapchat like you normally would and hold down the record button to start shooting a video. While continuing to record, simply drag another finger upward along the screen to zoom in. If you want to zoom out, just drag your finger downward.

That’s all there is to it!

Here’s what zooming in and out with Snapchat looks like in action, courtesy of TechCrunch’s Josh Constine.

You can now zoom while shooting video on @Snapchat. Just use a 2nd finger to drag up and down, no pinching. pic.twitter.com/Pbjaqc82Ib

— Josh Constine (@JoshConstine) May 12, 2015

