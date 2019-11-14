How to zoom in and out on a Chromebook in 5 different ways

Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock There are several different ways you can zoom in on a Chromebook.

You can easily zoom in and out on a Chromebook using one of a few different keyboard shortcuts.

There are different methods to zoom in and out, however, so you can choose whichever one works best for your situation.

These methods all include using the Chromebook’s Ctrl key.

Zooming in and out on a Chromebook is easy – you just have to know which of the many methods you can use will work best for your unique situation.

For example, you’ll have to consider whether you want to simply increase the size of everything on your screen, or just the text on a specific page.

Here’s a breakdown of the methods you can use to zoom in and out.

How to zoom in and out on a Chromebook



Increase or decrease the size of a specific page: Press the “Ctrl” button and the plus or minus sign button to zoom in and out – you can also reset the zoom quickly by pressing “Ctrl” and “0.” As you zoom, you’ll see a notification with your current level of zoom, represented as a per cent, appear in the top-right corner of the page.

Press the “Ctrl” button and the plus or minus sign button to zoom in and out – you can also reset the zoom quickly by pressing “Ctrl” and “0.” As you zoom, you’ll see a notification with your current level of zoom, represented as a per cent, appear in the top-right corner of the page. Increase or decrease the size of everything on the screen: Press “Ctrl,” “Shift” and the plus sign to increase size, or the minus sign to decrease the size. Again, replacing the plus or minus with a “0” press will reset the screen.

Press “Ctrl,” “Shift” and the plus sign to increase size, or the minus sign to decrease the size. Again, replacing the plus or minus with a “0” press will reset the screen. Magnify the entire screen: Here, everything will stay the same size, but you’ll zoom in closer. Press “Ctrl,” Search – the magnifying glass icon key located just above your “Shift” key – and “M.” You’ll be asked to confirm that you want to magnify the screen – hit “Continue” to do so, then navigate using your trackpad.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You’ll be given a warning before you magnify your whole screen.

Magnify part of the screen: Press “Ctrl,” Search and “D.” You’ll need to enable this by hitting “Continue” in the pop-up that appears. You’ll then see the part of the screen where your cursor hovers magnified at the top section of your screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Whatever you’re zooming in on will be displayed at the top of the screen.

Increase or decrease the whole screen magnification: Press “Ctrl,” “Alt” and brightness up (or down) key – those are located between the mute and show all screens keys at the top of your keyboard. Keep in mind that this only works if you’ve already magnified the screen.

If you have a Chromebook with a touchscreen, you can also zoom in or out by using two fingers, as you would with any touchscreen smartphone.

