There's A Secret Way To Send A 'Yo' To All Your Friends At Once

Yo, a simple app that’s gone viral, lets you message friends a single word, “Yo,” with the push of one button. The app may be simple, but there are a few smart tricks built into it.

For example, you can notify all your friends and fans at once.

Moshe Hogeg, the app’s cofounder, let Business Insider in on the feature. Here’s how to do it:

Go to the “+” icon at the bottom of your friends list.

Instead of a user name, type “YOALL.”

Yo

“YOALL” isn’t a user name, it’s an action. If you press it, all of your friends or fans will be blasted a “Yo” notification at once.

Yo

Press “YOALL” and you’ll see spinning wheels replace all of your friends’ names.

Yo

Then Yo notifies you that all of your friends have received a notification.

Yo

Another trick? Swipe right on any name to block or delete someone who’s spamming you with “Yos.”

Another secret? Type in the name “YORANDOM” to “Yo” a random contact.

