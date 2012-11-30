How To Write The Perfect Resume

Photo: j_margerison/statigr.am

It takes recruiters an average of “six seconds before they make the initial ‘fit or no fit’ decision” on candidates based on resumes, according to research conducted by TheLadders.With this kind of competition, you need to have a flawless resume to get through the screening process.



We write a lot about resumes — what to do, what not to do, so now we’re introducing a guide to crafting a curriculum vitae that will get you into the interview room.

However, these rules are general advice we compiled from career experts. An applicant should tailor his resume based on the industry in which he works and the position desired.

