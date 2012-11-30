How To Write The Perfect Resume

Photo: j_margerison/statigr.am
It takes recruiters an average of “six seconds before they make the initial ‘fit or no fit’ decision” on candidates based on resumes, according to research conducted by TheLadders.With this kind of competition, you need to have a flawless resume to get through the screening process.
We write a lot about resumes — what to do, what not to do, so now we’re introducing a guide to crafting a curriculum vitae that will get you into the interview room.
However, these rules are general advice we compiled from career experts. An applicant should tailor his resume based on the industry in which he works and the position desired.
You're basically selling yourself on that piece of paper, so mould the information to reflect what your potential employer is looking for in an ideal job candidate. This is different depending on your industry.
Miriam Salpeter advises in U.S.News & World Report that candidates should study the company's web site and 'look for repeated words and phrases, taglines, and hints about their philosophical approaches.'
Then, 'mirror some of their language and values in your resume.'
This sounds simple, but Peter S. Herzog, author of the book 'How To Prolong Your Job Search: A Humorous Guide to the Pitfalls of Resume Writing,' says that applicants will try putting this important information on the side or bottom.
This is how it should be done:
1. Put your name in bold face and/or regular caps.
2. Include your full address and home, work (optional) and/or cell phone numbers and your email address but do not bold these.
We've heard experts go both ways on this, so you need to decide for yourself if you want to include an objective.
Peri Hansen, a principal with a recruiting firm, tells Penelope Patsuris at Forbes that an objective is 'the fastest way to pigeon-hole yourself' and if you 'specify 'Asset Manager' you may not even be considered for 'Financial Planner.''
On the other hand, Alex Douzet, CEO of TheLadders, tells us that everyone should include an objective and compare it to a '30-second elevator pitch' where you should 'explain who you are and what you're looking for.'
The bottom line is to only include an objective if it's not generic.
This might be difficult if you've had a lot of experience and you're proud of all of it. But this doesn't mean it's necessarily relevant. Cut it down.
If you're in your twenties, your resume should only be one page -- there's not enough experience to justify a second one, Alison Green writes in U.S.News & World Report.
However, if you've had more than 10 years of experience, you can add a second page, Douzet tells us.
The pre-made resume templates offered on word processing programs like Microsoft Word just scream 'template,' Jacqui Barrett-Poindexter writes in Glassdoor. You can use those templates as a guide, but create your own final copy.
Furthermore, you should always stick to a format that's appropriate in your industry.
Simone Fortunini was an online marketing manager when he decided to create a resume in the form of an interactive web site resembling a Google Analytics page.
Fortunini tells us that since his work experience stems from online marketing and advertising campaigns, Google Analytics is a basic tool that those in his industry work with, and he wanted to create a resume illustrating his understanding in online marketing, graphic design abilities and HTML skills.
Don't include so much information that it gets distracting.
'Make it pleasing to the eye, and balanced with bullets, italics and bold font,' Roxanne Peplow, career advisor at Computer Systems Institute, tells us. 'Have your name stand out in bigger and bold letters ... bullet point your accomplishments. Too many words on a page are exhausting to read.'
Peplow says that 'you must put some of the keywords from the job posting into your resume, or it will probably never be seen by human eyes.'
This is because a lot of companies use online recruitment tools to sift through resumes, writes Lauren Weber in The Wall Street Journal.
Barbara Safani of CareerSolvers suggests using LinkedIn's skills section to find the keywords that would most likely be used in a company's search query database. To do this, click on the 'More' tab in your LinkedIn profile and enter a type of skill or description into the search box. This will result in a list of related skills popping up, which you can use as keywords on your resume.
Your resume is for experience and accomplishments only. It's not the place for subjective traits, like 'great leadership skills' or 'creative innovator, says Alison Green in U.S.News & World Report.
You should always try to quantify your accomplishments.
Suzanne Lucas at CBS Moneywatch writes:
'Some departments have 1 person, and some have 350. Quantify yours. 'Managed a department of 12 analysts' is a lot stronger than 'Managed a department.' Did you have budget responsibilities? 'Managed a $2.3 Million budget' is very different from 'Managed a $75,000 budget.' How many clients did you juggle? 1, 2, 25? Quantify.'
If you can't put a number on what you've done, try linking the impact of your projects to the company's 'point of sales.'
For example, if you were in charge of creating a marketing campaign on Facebook, show that you were able to reach the company's target market without having to spend the money that is usually spent on advertising.
'Basically, if you can't prove that you have sales, you can prove that you saved the company money by reducing marketing expenses,' Roderick Lewis, international relations director, ISCTE Business School, University Institute of Lisbon, tells us.
Include only relevant education information: the name of your college, your degree, and the year you graduated.
Susan Adams writes in Forbes that experienced workers should include their education at the end of their resumes. If you're a new graduate, you should consider including a list of course work that's relevant to the position you're applying for.
And don't even think about listing your high school education and activities -- unless you're under 20 and 'have no education or training beyond high school,' according to Tracy Burns-Martin's book 'Before and After Resumes.'
Hiring managers only care about what you can do for the company, so if you can't connect your hobbies to the job you're applying for then leave them off your resume. If your extracurricular activities are relevant, you can include them at the bottom.
'I don't really care what kind of a person you are,' Paul Ray Jr., CEO of recruiting firm Ray & Berndtson, tells Penelope Patsuris at Forbes. 'I want to know what you can do for me.'
If your prospective employer wants to speak to your references, they'll ask you. Also, it's better if you have a chance to tell your references ahead of time that a future employer might be calling.
Alison Green writes at U.S.News & World Report:
'Unless the company has specifically asked for something other than a cover letter and resume, don't send it. Sometimes candidates include unsolicited writing samples, letters of recommendation, transcripts, and so forth. In most cases, sending these extras without being asked won't help you, and in some cases it can actually hurt.'
The goal of the resume is to get you an interview with the company.
Therefore, you shouldn't reveal everything about yourself in the resume -- just enough to get the hiring manager's attention, Peplow tells us.
