Here's How To Write The Perfect Cover Letter

We all know how difficult it is to stand out from the crowd in today’s incredibly competitive job market.

Serial entrepreneur James Caan says in his recent LinkedIn post that trying to get your cover letter noticed can be especially challenging, as recruiters get hundreds of applications for any given opening. He suggests “steering clear of flashy gimmicks or stunts,” and instead, researching the employer to learn its values and tailoring the letter to the company and job description.

There are three additional things you can do to create the perfect cover letter. They are:

1. Always use a writing style that reflects your personality.

“Never forget the aim is to sell yourself as an individual,” Caan says. “What all prospective employers want to see is initiative, ambition, creativity, and enthusiasm. This is what you need to convey.”

You’ll also want to keep the language as professional as possible, and pay careful attention to spelling and grammar. “Don’t go over the top with jargon,” he says. “Also make sure you are concise; people don’t want to read pages and pages.”

2. Always highlight your skills and accomplishments and how they will benefit the potential employer.

When you’re talking about a specific strength or skill, explain exactly why or how it would benefit the employer, Caan says. “This is important because simply saying what you’re good at isn’t enough. They want to know how this will add value to what they do.”

He suggests giving specific examples of key achievements in your career. If you are at the start of your career and lack experience, it’s perfectly ok to talk about key achievements outside of your professional life, he says.

3. Always be assertive at the end.

Being assertive at the end of the letter can be extremely beneficial. Rather than saying, “I hope to hear from you soon,” consider something along the lines of, “I believe I can be a valuable addition to your company, and I look forward to hearing from you,” Caan concludes.

