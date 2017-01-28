An entrepreneur explains how to develop the 'underrated skill' that brought his business millions

AMC/Mad Men Want to write better? Take your cues from the masters.

Writing is easy.

Writing well is hard.

The CEO of GrowthLab and I Will Teach You To Be Rich has created a business out of teaching entrepreneurs to be more focused, more efficient, and more productive. Along with free content and resources, his company sells courses and programs to help build a business — and most of them are sold through an email list.

So how do you write to sell?

In a Facebook Live interview with Business Insider, a viewer asked Sethi how to become a better copy writer.

It’s “an incredibly underrated skill,” Sethi said. “Copy writing has generated millions and millions of dollars for us in our business and for our students.”

He explained: “A lot of people don’t even know what this is. Copy writing is writing copy, writing words, that move people emotionally.” It could move them to cry or to laugh, he continued — “and sometimes it makes them buy.”

To become a better copy writer, or a better writer in general, Sethi recommends learning from the best. “Pick five newsletters that are absolutely amazing,” along with books and commercials that make you want to buy, he said. Open them. Read them. See what they do and how they do it.

“Take the ideas, close the book, write what you would write, and then open it up and see what the masters do,” he said.

He also recommends reading the work of David Ogilvy, the founder of powerhouse firm Ogilvy and Mather, who was known as “the father of advertising”: “Ogilvy on Advertising” and “Confessions of an Advertising Man.”

And, if you’re willing to invest in building your skill, GrowthLab offers “Call to Action,” a $997, eight-week course that will overhaul your copy writing skills.

