Here's how to use bold and italics on WhatsApp

WhatsAppAll this time, you had no idea.
If you didn’t know about WhatsApp’s
bold,
italics, and strikethrough features, you do now.
It’s incredibly simple, you’ll need to insert a symbol either side of the text you want to make bold, italic, or with a “strikethrough.”
As per the screenshot, it’s a “*” either side for bold, “_” either side for italic, and a “~” for strikethrough (though we’re struggling to figure out what that’s useful for).
NOW WATCH: 5 things Google’s Pixel phone can do that the iPhone can’t
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.