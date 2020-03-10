How to write a review on a Facebook business page in 4 simple steps

Reuters It’s easy to write a review on Facebook to share your thoughts on a particular business.

You can write a review on Facebook to help other users make a more informed decision about a business.

Facebook has changed the way reviews work – instead of a star rating, you can now either recommend or not recommend a business to let people know what you think of it.

You can leave this recommendation directly on a business’ Facebook page, and it will be posted there as well as to your timeline.

If you’ve just been to a really great – or truly awful – business, you probably want to tell someone about it. You could just post about it on social media, but that only goes to your friends – it would probably be more useful to let people who actually want the information know.

There are many ways to do that, but one way is to post on a business’ Facebook page, if it has one. You don’t even just have to leave a generic post on the page – and it’s not the traditional star rating like you’re used to either.

Facebook recently changed their reviews to recommendations. Now, star ratings for a business are calculated by a combination of past reviews and customer recommendations.

Here’s how you can write a review on Facebook.

How to write a review on Facebook

1. Go to a business’ page on Facebook.

2. At the left hand side of the screen, on the side menu, click “Reviews.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Reviews’ in the sidebar menu.

3. To the right of that menu, you’ll see a box asking if you would recommend this place.

If you want to leave a positive review, click “Yes.” If you want to leave a negative one, click “No.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider When it asks if you’d recommend this place, click ‘yes’ or ‘no’ accordingly to leave the appropriate review.

4. Write your review as you would normally, then use the little tags provided at the bottom, if you’d like, to provide quick, clear information about what was great (or what could be improved, if you picked “no”).

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Write your review, add tags if desired, then submit.

When you are done, click “Post” and your review will appear on the page.

