How to write a review on Amazon in 5 simple steps

Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock It’s easy to write a review on Amazon to share your opinion about a product with other customers.

You can easily write a review on Amazon to share your insights into a specific product with other Amazon customers.

You can write a review on Amazon even if you have not purchased the item on the platform.

You can also edit or delete an Amazon review in the future if you change your mind based on extended experience with a product or a customer service experience.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon is not only the largest online retailer on the planet, it’s also one of the largest online communities. Fellow Amazon shoppers come together to share product reviews, ask and answer questions, and rate the many things they have bought from the site in the past.

You might think that your voice doesn’t matter since there’s a vast horde of customers rating and reviewing a product everyday, but it does. When you buy a product based on thousands of positive reviews and ratings it receives, your confidence comes from every individual who takes the time to share his or her thoughts on the product on Amazon.

It’s very simple to write a review on Amazon. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to write a review on Amazon

1. Sign into your Amazon account on a Mac or PC and proceed to the product you wish to rate and review.

2. Scroll down to the “Customer reviews” section at the left side of the screen.

3. Under the “Review this product” headline, click the “Write a customer review” button.

Steven John/Business Insider Click ‘Write a customer review.”

4. You will then be taken to a page where you leave an overall rating, rate the product, add a photo, and leave a review with a headline.

5. Hit “Submit” once you are satisfied with your review, though note that it may take several days for your review to be posted.

Steven John/Business Insider Write your review and rate the product.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.