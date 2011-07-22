How To Write A Job Description Like A Headhunter

Fact: job descriptions can be tricky to write even if you’re a professional. However, many employers come to our recruiters after job posting failure. Subsequently, these individuals feel that their job postings did not show the success it would if they had just written it a little bit better. This is NOT the case.



To really hit a home run with a job description, you have to be in the 99th percentile. Our recruiters have access to post for free just about on every job board from here to New Zealand. We don’t normally post more than a few jobs per client because they are simply a waste of time, ironically done by hirers with the hopes of not wasting money.

Though, that does not mean that your job description must go to waste. Many companies, regardless of size have trouble “recruiting” the best applicants on the market because upon meeting these individuals, the interviewers have sometimes failed to take the time to lay out the benefits that the employee will receive on both a monetary and personal basis by working with the organisation.

When you formulate these “job descriptions,” focus them on the benefit of the individual who will earn the job, instead of having the attitude (or having others perceive) that the job seeking process is all about the hiring party.

Upon interviewing, if you focus on getting the interviewee interested and engaged in the position, they are inevitably going to be more relaxed, and thus more open as to the answers to your questions. If you can get a job seeker engaged in the prospect of working at your firm during the initial interview rounds, you are going to go into the final decision-making process with an enormous amount of additional ammo to help you make the right hiring decision.

One last hint regarding the job descriptions is to avoid generic adjectives such as “best” or “great!” Even if it takes an hour in front of a thesaurus, I can almost guarantee that you can make your company an absolute All-Star when it comes to open job seekers having the active demand to become a part of your organisation.

Ken Sundheim’s Recruiting and Staffing Blog is KAS Write KAS is a sales recruiting and marketing headhunter firm

