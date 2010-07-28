How To Write A Great Press Release

Note: This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.



When you’re a small business owner looking to get your company’s message out, perhaps the last thing you’re thinking about is the actual writing of a press release.

If your business is not ready to hire a publicist, much less a strategic PR team, then the person who will be writing that press release is probably going to be you.

To help you out with your first or next press release, we spoke with several media experts in New York and Los Angeles, and gathered 10 tips from them on how to write a superb press release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.