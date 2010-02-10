Join us Wednesday, 2/10, at 2pm ET for a free webinar by Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider. Henry will share the secrets to “How to Write a GREAT Business Plan.”

There can be no productivity without a plan in place. This is especially true when creating a new business. In this webinar you'll learn why you need a business plan and where to start creating one. You will also discover must-include elements such as the problem your product solves, how to size up your competition, and what you should include for financials. As a bonus, you'll learn how to make a great elevator pitch. Join us! Click here to register. The webinar is one in a series from Verizon's Small Business centre. Next up? John Jantsch on how to attract new customers to your brand. See a scheduled and archived webinars. You'll find more useful advice on Verizon's Small Business Blog, including tips on social networking, marketing, and relevant products and services from Verizon.



