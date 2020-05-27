Lizzo's high-intensity home workouts involve a ton of cardio, core, and strength-training. Here are her top moves.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Lizzo lifts weights in addition to her stack of Grammy awards.

Pop star Lizzo has become renowned for her high energy performances which include singing, extensive choreographed dance routines and playing the flute, all for hours at a time.

Lizzo keeps up that fitness with intensive workouts (including cardio, weights, and battle ropes) that she’s shared on social media, always with a message of self-love and body positivity.

Here’s how to incorporate Lizzo’s exercise routines into your own home workouts.

After more than two months of quarantine, you might be tired of doing the same exercise routine on your living room floor, or trying to dodge other pedestrians while going for a jog.

Luckily, pop superstar Lizzo has been sharing some of her workouts on TikTok to help boost your fitness to a new level. Here’s what the “Juice” singer does for exercise and how you can follow along at home.

Cardio is key to keeping up with Lizzo



It takes a lot of endurance to do what Lizzo does onstage, and her workouts are proof – explosive cardio movements feature prominently in the videos she’s shared.

On TikTok, she demonstrates both jumping jacks and squat jacks.

To do the latter, start in a standing position with your feet together, and jump into a squat position, landing with your feet a little wide than shoulder width apart, then jump back to standing. Repeat. It won’t take long to work up a sweat and feel the burn.

You can follow Lizzo’s example and set a small object like a dumbbell on the ground in front of you and touch it as you lower into a squat -this can help you ensure you’re low enough, but it’s optional.

@lizzo Seen a lot of slim chicks posting they workouts on here so I thought I'd join the fun. If you're watching this just know you're beautiful!

Lizzo also uses battle ropes – these are heavy woven ropes attached at one end to a wall or other secure point that are used by grabbing the free ends and swinging the ropes rhythmically and repeated. It’s a full body workout that uses your upper body, core, and legs to power the movement, but also has a bonus cardio blast as a result of the sustained effort.

If you don’t have battle ropes, you can DIY a set using a garden hose if you have some space and a sturdy way to secure them.

Otherwise, kettlebell swings or burpess are good alternatives for high intensity, full-body exercise that will make your heart rate skyrocket.

Her strength training includes a move called the “superman”



Lizzo clearly has a dedicated home gym, with plenty of equipment including a rack of different dumbbells for strength training, but you can follow along at home using your body weight or DIY equipment too.

In one TikTok video, for instance, she holds a pair of dumbbells as she goes into a squat, and on the way up hoists the dumbbells into an overhead press, a combination movement that works the shoulders, triceps and core along with lower body muscles like glutes, hamstrings, and quads.

You can do this movement at home without or without weight – and if you don’t have dumbbells, try substitutes other household objects like gallons of water or even bottles of wine.

Along with the equipment training, Lizzo also demonstrates some key body weight exercises.

@lizzo Stop scrolling and grab your thighs or your belly or your arms and tell your body you love it! Whether you do squats or not ur perfect just as u are

In one circuit, she starts from standing and reaches down to touch her toes, walking her arms out into a plank. From there, she lowers down, push-up style, and then with her body on the floor, lifts her arms and legs off the ground in an exercise called a “superman.” Performing these body weight exercises in a sequence (called a “superset”) can help to up the intensity even without heavy equipment, since you’re using similar muscles groups nonstop.

Although everything else in the workout involves some core, Lizzo also does some abs-intensive moves, such as a lying twist with a exercise ball. For this move, start on your back with your knees raised to 90 degree. Twist just your knees to the left, keeping your shoulders and torso square on the ground.

For an extra burn, don’t let your knees touch the ground – hold for a second, then use your core muscles to pull your legs back to centre. Repeat on other side.

You can increase the challenge by using a larger objects like a medicine ball to lift your legs over as you come back to centre, since the extra height will keep tension in your abs throughout the movement.

All of Lizzo’s workout posts also include a message of self-care and loving your body



One of the most important tips in all of Lizzo’s exercise routines is her emphasis on accepting yourself and your body.

“Whether you do squats or not ur perfect just as u are” she wrote in the caption of a TikTok workout.

Lizzo is well known for encouraging people to love their bodies at any size, and she’s also called out some double standards around body image on social media.

And that’s helpful advice for folks at any level of fitness, according to personal trainers, since being patient and taking care of yourself is crucial for a healthy relationship with working out.

“It’s just as important to have a healthy relationship with training as it is to train. Nobody gets out of shape for missing a workout,” personal trainer Bryan Goldberg previously told Insider. “Right now it’s most important to move, stay healthy and get a moderate amount of exercise.”



