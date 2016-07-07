Want to work for Goldman Sachs? Here's how to get started

Wall Street internships have only just gotten underway for the summer — and it’s already time to start thinking about next year’s applicants.

Goldman Sachs opened for 2017 summer and full-time analyst applications on Friday.

The recruiting process is changing this year — going forward, the firm will no longer conduct in-person first-round interviews for undergraduates on college campuses. Instead, applicants will interview via a prerecorded-video platform called HireVue.

The firm will also introduce new tools, including an electronic screening tool for résumés, and change the protocol on in-person follow-up interviews to a more structured approach for consistency.

There’s a lot of distance to cover between submitting your application and actually getting hired, so Goldman posted a helpful infographic on its website.

Here it is:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.