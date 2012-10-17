Here's A Simple Way To Wish Your Friends 'Happy Birthday' On Facebook Again

One of the simple traditions Facebook users have is wishing their friends “happy birthday.”



It eventually became part of Facebook’s interface, so you could see your friends with birthdays at a glance from the site’s homepage.

In its quest to find new sources of revenue, Facebook hijacked that tradition and switched the invitation to post birthday wishes to a new gift-giving feature, in an effort to encourage users to buy things on Facebook.

There’s a convoluted, counterintuitive routine you can follow to post your birthday wishes by clicking on the “Buy a gift” links, but we found a much easier way.

Click on Events.

One of the first things you’ll see is a list of friends with birthdays—just as it used to appear on Facebook’s homepage:

Photo: Facebook

Post your birthday wishes.

Simple!

