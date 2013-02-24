How To Crush Everyone In Your Oscar Pool

Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com

The secret to winning your Oscar pool lies in social media and critics.The 6,000-member Academy may be older and more male than the average movie fan on Twitter, but when the numbers are crunched, all the various data points can provide a good indicator of how the envelope-opening will play out Sunday.



Social media analytics firm Brandwatch analyses millions of news data sites and social conversations on Twitter and Facebook to deliver the “Critics Choice” and the “Public Choice” for the various categories. The firm said its technology weeds out mentions of actors that are unrelated to the Academy Awards, and what results is an accurate representation of what the masses and the critics think.

In several cases, critics and consumers are on the same page, like with “Argo,” which is expected to take home the top prize for Best Picture. In the case of best actress they’re split— critics pick Jessica Chastain for “Zero Dark 30” and the public picks Jennifer Lawrence for “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Brandwatch crunched the critical and social statistics and gave CNBC it’s official predictions.