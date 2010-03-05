Oscars Winner Picks! Here's How To Win Your Academy Awards Office Pool

Want to boost your bragging rights and perhaps pick up a few extra dollars by winning your office’s Oscar pool?
Well then do yourself a favour and make sure you know what Hollywood’s movie buffs are saying before marking your ballot.
Time’s Richard Corliss, New York Magazine’s Vulture, Robert Denerstein, Telegraph critic Tim Robey and of course Roger Ebert have all released their predictions on this year’s nominees.
Here’s which nominees to pick and win your Oscar pool—>
The Nominees:
Avatar, The Blind Side, District 9, An Education, The Hurt Locker, Inglourious Basterds, Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire, A Serious Man, Up, and Up in the Air
The Predictions:
Roger Ebert: Hurt Locker
Tim Robey: Avatar
Robert Denerstein: The Hurt Locker
Vulture: The Hurt Locker
Richard Corliss: Avatar
Winner: The Hurt Locker
The Nominees:
Mark Boal, 'The Hurt Locker,' Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, 'A Serious Man,' Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, 'Up,' Alessandro Camon and Oren Moverman, 'The Messenger,' and Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'
The Predictions:
Roger Ebert: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds'
Tim Robey: --
Robert Denerstein: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'
Vulture: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'
Richard Corliss: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'
Winner: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'
The Nominees:
Neill Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell, 'District 9,' Nick Hornby, 'An Education,' Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell and Armando Iannucci, 'In the Loop,' Geoffrey Fletcher, 'Precious,' and Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'
The Predictions:
Roger Ebert: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'
Tim Robey: ---
Robert Denerstein: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'
Vulture: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'
Richard Corliss: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'
Winner: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'
The Nominees:
Coraline, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Princess and the Frog, The Secret of Kells, Up
The Predictions:
Roger Ebert: 'Up'
Tim Robey: ---
Robert Denerstein: 'Up'
Vulture: 'Up'
Richard Corliss: 'Up'
Winner: 'Up'
The Nominees:
Ajami, El Secreto de Sus Ojos, The Milk of Sorrow, A Prophet, The White Ribbon
The Predictions:
Roger Ebert: The White Ribbon
Tim Robey: ---
Robert Denerstein: The White Ribbon
Vulture: El Secreto de Sus Ojos
Richard Corliss: The White Ribbon
Winner: The White Ribbon
The Nominees:
Burma VJ, The Cove, Food Inc., The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers, Which Way Home
The Predictions:
Roger Ebert: The Cove
Tim Robey: ---
Robert Denerstein: The Cove
Vulture: The Cove
Richard Corliss: Food, Inc.
Winner: The Cove
Looking for winners from other categories? Try the New York Post's guide:
Best Costumes -- The Young Victoria
Best Documentary Short -- China's Unnatural
Best Film Editing -- The Hurt Locker
Best Makeup -- Star Trek
Best Original Score -- The Hurt Locker
Best Song -- Crazy Heart
Best Animated Short -- A Matter of Loaf and Death
Best Live Action Short- -- Ravi
Best Sound Editing -- The Hurt Locker
Best Sound Mixing -- The Hurt Locker
Best Visual Effects -- Avatar
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.