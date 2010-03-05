Oscars Winner Picks! Here's How To Win Your Academy Awards Office Pool

Lauren Hatch
Oscar statues

Want to boost your bragging rights and perhaps pick up a few extra dollars by winning your office’s Oscar pool?

Well then do yourself a favour and make sure you know what Hollywood’s movie buffs are saying before marking your ballot.

Time’s Richard Corliss, New York Magazine’s Vulture, Robert Denerstein, Telegraph critic Tim Robey and of course Roger Ebert have all released their predictions on this year’s nominees.

Here’s which nominees to pick and win your Oscar pool—>

Best Picture: Hurt Locker

The Nominees:

Avatar, The Blind Side, District 9, An Education, The Hurt Locker, Inglourious Basterds, Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire, A Serious Man, Up, and Up in the Air

The Predictions:

Roger Ebert: Hurt Locker

Tim Robey: Avatar

Robert Denerstein: The Hurt Locker

Vulture: The Hurt Locker

Richard Corliss: Avatar

Winner: The Hurt Locker

Performance by an actor in a leading role: Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart

Performance by an actor in a supporting role: Christoph Waltz in Inglourious Basterds

Performance by an actress in a leading role: Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side

Performance by an actress in a supporting role: Mo'Nique in Precious

Achievement in directing: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker

Best orginal screenplay: Quentin Tarantino for Inglourious Basterds

The Nominees:

Mark Boal, 'The Hurt Locker,' Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, 'A Serious Man,' Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, 'Up,' Alessandro Camon and Oren Moverman, 'The Messenger,' and Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'

The Predictions:

Roger Ebert: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds'

Tim Robey: --

Robert Denerstein: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'

Vulture: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'

Richard Corliss: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'

Winner: Quentin Tarantino, 'Inglourious Basterds.'

Best adapted screenplay: Up in the Air

The Nominees:

Neill Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell, 'District 9,' Nick Hornby, 'An Education,' Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell and Armando Iannucci, 'In the Loop,' Geoffrey Fletcher, 'Precious,' and Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'

The Predictions:

Roger Ebert: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'

Tim Robey: ---

Robert Denerstein: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'

Vulture: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'

Richard Corliss: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'

Winner: Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, 'Up in the Air.'

Best animated film: Up

The Nominees:

Coraline, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Princess and the Frog, The Secret of Kells, Up

The Predictions:

Roger Ebert: 'Up'

Tim Robey: ---

Robert Denerstein: 'Up'

Vulture: 'Up'

Richard Corliss: 'Up'

Winner: 'Up'

Best foreign film: The White Ribbon

The Nominees:

Ajami, El Secreto de Sus Ojos, The Milk of Sorrow, A Prophet, The White Ribbon

The Predictions:

Roger Ebert: The White Ribbon

Tim Robey: ---

Robert Denerstein: The White Ribbon

Vulture: El Secreto de Sus Ojos

Richard Corliss: The White Ribbon

Winner: The White Ribbon

Best documentary feature: The Cove

The Nominees:

Burma VJ, The Cove, Food Inc., The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers, Which Way Home

The Predictions:

Roger Ebert: The Cove

Tim Robey: ---

Robert Denerstein: The Cove

Vulture: The Cove

Richard Corliss: Food, Inc.

Winner: The Cove

Misc. categories: Check them out!

Looking for winners from other categories? Try the New York Post's guide:
Best Costumes -- The Young Victoria
Best Documentary Short -- China's Unnatural
Best Film Editing -- The Hurt Locker
Best Makeup -- Star Trek
Best Original Score -- The Hurt Locker
Best Song -- Crazy Heart
Best Animated Short -- A Matter of Loaf and Death
Best Live Action Short- -- Ravi
Best Sound Editing -- The Hurt Locker
Best Sound Mixing -- The Hurt Locker
Best Visual Effects -- Avatar

Still in the movie mood?

Check out the trailers for this year's 3D movies >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.