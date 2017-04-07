The key to winning the Masters is dominating the longest holes

During Thursday’s first round at the Masters, Jordan Spieth had a meltdown when he mishit four straight shots and carded a nine on the 15th hole.

The quadruple-bogey was bad enough. But it was made worse by coming on a Par 5, a hole where players are supposed to pick up strokes, not lose them.

In the last seven Masters Tournaments, the winners have shot a combined 54-under on Par 5s and just 26-under on all the other holes combined. In other words, shooting 4-over on one Par 5 is even worse than it sounds and that’s hard to do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.