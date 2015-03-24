9 science-backed tactics for winning a negotiation

Is the negotiation one-shot or long-term?

In 'The Mind and the Heart of the Negotiator,' Kellogg management professor Leigh Thompson notes that the interaction between a customer and the waitstaff at a highway roadside diner is one of the few one-shot negotiations that happen in life -- there's little chance that patron or staff will see each other again.

But every other negotiation is long-term, with employment negotiations as a primary example. If it's long-term, you need to manage not only monetary value, but the impression you're making.