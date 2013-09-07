How To Win Loyalty From Others

Successful leaders understand how important it is to have loyal employees. The bond of loyalty will hold your business together during tough times. It’s why employees stick it out even if they have other options. It’s what makes people feel that they are a part of something great.

How do you develop this strong bond of loyalty?

“Be sympathetic and open to the people you work with,” says Deepak Chopra, founder of the Chopra Foundation, a nonprofit organisation focused on physical and mental healing practices, in a post on LinkedIn. “Support projects that are good for everyone, even if you don’t gain immediate material rewards.”

Chopra says that you should know the difference between your rivals and competitors. The people you work with are not your rivals, and if you think of them in this way, the competition will be bad for the entire team. You should attempt to share your success with others and help mentor them. It is also a good idea to be as transparent as possible when it comes to the decision-making process to make others feel like they have a say in the organisation.

“Loyalty runs deep when a person feels cared for and understood. Be alert to these needs. Make an effort to include everyone,” Chopra says. “When ideas and suggestions are being discussed, make it clear that every suggestion is welcome. If someone’s pet idea is rejected, take time to go to them afterwards and listen respectfully to what lies behind the ideas.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.