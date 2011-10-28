16 Ways You Can Win Friends And Influence People

Photo: S&S

Before there were Rules, The Art Of Leadership, or any of Covey’s Habits, there was Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends & Influence People

.The secrets to success — listen when others speak, admit when you’re wrong, remember names, lead with appreciation not demoralization — are simple and eternal, and most of us could use a refresher course.



To celebrate 75 years and more than 16 million copies in print, the new and not particularly-improved edition, “How to Win Friends and Influence People in the Digital Age,” is here. If nothing else, we were glad for the reminder to take a well-deserved look at the classic version you can still find on the bookstore shelves.

