Here's what it will take to win Elon Musk's Hyperloop pod contest

Those looking to compete in Elon Musk’s Hyperloop pod competition finally have some insight into what the billionaire visionary is looking for in the perfect passenger pod.

On Thursday, SpaceX published more detailed rules for its contest, outlining basic pod requirements and detailing how the capsules will be tested.

The company also included a scorecard in the updated rules that breaks down exactly how selected entrants will be judged once they make it to the final stage of the challenge.

In July, SpaceX announced it was hosting the contest, but only shared a general timeline of important dates and a vague description of how the challenge would work. While the company still hasn’t announced what the prizes will be, it has revealed how the final winners will be chosen.

Entrants will present their pod designs during Design Weekend in January at Texas A&M University. Selected entrants will be eligible to move onto the next round and may receive sponsorships from companies to build their pod design to compete in the final round.

During the last challenge, which is scheduled for June 2016, participants that made the cut presenting their pod designs will get to test out their pod on a one-mile test track, which SpaceX will build adjacent to their Headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif.

According to the scorecard, teams will be judged in four categories: Design and construction, safety and reliability, performance in operation, and performance in flight. Each category is worth a certain amount of points, a perfect score being 2,500.

The judging panel will be made up of SpaceX engineers, Tesla Motors and university professors.

Check out the full scorecard below to see exactly what the critics will be looking for.

