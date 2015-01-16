How To Win A Chess Match In Just 2 Moves

Chess is hard.

True grandmasters spend years learning the underlying theory, working through puzzles, and studying their opponents in order to perfect their game.

But we’re going to show you how to win a match in just two moves.

Full disclosure: since chess is a two-person game, this will only work if your opponent makes two really bad moves.

In this game, you will be playing black, and your opponent is white.

Are you ready? Stay focused. This requires total concentration.

Step 1: Your opponent will open up by moving his pawn to f4, which opens up the king’s diagonal and exposes a weakness.

Step 2: You need to move your pawn to e6, in order to make space for the queen and bishop to move.

Wikimedia

Step 3: You opponent makes the mistake of moving his pawn to g4, which further opens up the king’s diagonal.

Step 4: You then move your queen to h4 to check the king.

Now let’s check what White can do here.

White has left his king really exposed. The only place the king can move is in the direction of the queen, which doesn’t help.

None of the surrounding pieces can block the queen, and none of the surrounding pieces can take the queen.

So you’ve won!

Why Black Won:

White left his king really exposed following two bad moves with his pawns, making it easy for black to capitalise on the mistake.

Of course, you can’t make white play these two bad moves, (and a great chess player would never play this way) but if you ever find yourself playing against and opponent who does that, you’ll know what to do.

