How To Win At Tinder

Modern romance is doled out in app-sized servings lately.

OkCupid. Match.com. And of course Tinder.

Tinder is the location-aware app that made huge waves earlier this year. It works by getting people in touch with each other when they find each other mutually attractive. And because it only shows you people nearby, you could be minutes away from a date.

Marni Kinrys is a seasoned matchmaker who helps men and women find each other, whether it’s for the purposes of a long-term committed relationship or a wild one-night fling. Her blog, Wing Girl Method, goes over some of the basics, but she’s incredibly sold on Tinder as a divining rod of love.

“This app is genius and is making the dating process 10 times easier and 10 times more fun,” she told Business Insider. “I know women who are in relationships that use the app simply for an ego boost, but also tons of men and women who use it as their sole dating tool. So many people are now relying on technology to bring them options for finding love or sex.”

But with so many people aboard, how do you stand out? How do you turn yourself into a date magnet on Tinder?

Check out these tips for men and women alike.

