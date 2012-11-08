A Four Step Strategy To Winning Every Letterpress Game You Play

Photo: Screenshot

Here’s a quick four step strategy for winning cult-hit word game Letterpress, from game designer Raph Koster, via Wired.

Play territory not words: Instead of focusing on making the best word you can on the board, make a word that uses letters in a certain part of the board. Expand out: Once you’ve started in a certain area, keep expanding your words out from there to make the words your rival makes worth less. Lock vowels, extenders (ER,ED,ES,LY): If you defend these extenders, then it makes it that much harder for your competition. Kill when few grays left & winning. Move in for the kill when you’ve cornered your letters.

If you haven’t played Letterpress, it’s a pretty fun little game. It combines elements of Scrabble and Boggle. It is currently ranked 50th in the free gaming category of the U.S. App Store.



You get a five-by-five board of letters. And you build words using the letters. For each letter you use, it changes to your colour, which is either red or blue, and you get a point. Then your opponent goes. If she uses one of your letters the colour flips and she gets a point, and takes away one of your points. If you build a word with letters that surround a letter, then it becomes a solid colour, which means your opponent gets no points for using the letter.

It might sound complicated, but once you start playing it’s not all that tough to get the hang of.

The game comes from Loren Brichter, who made Tweetie. Tweetie was the best iPhone Twitter app on the market. Twitter eventually acquired Brichter and Tweetie. He then led all development of Twitter clients on Apple products, before leaving Twitter last year.

