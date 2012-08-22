Use These 15 Smart Tactics To Win A Real Estate Bidding War

Photo: Flickr via x1brett

As the housing market shows signs of recovery, homebuyers are flocking to snap up deals on bargain properties across the country. That means running into competition is par for the course––and the weakest bids will not survive.



“If you are serious about buying, it becomes a bit of a part time job,” says Zillow.com real estate expert Brendon DeSimone. “This is your home and your only investment.”

We asked DeSimone to clue consumers into how they can make their bids stand out.

