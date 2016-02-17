DJ Khaled shows you the right way to wear sneakers with a tuxedo

We at Business Insider are pretty conservative with our black tie rules. If it can be avoided, we prefer that you don’t wear sneakers with your tuxedo.

But if you do, we suggest you do it the way DJ Khaled did at the 2016 Grammys Monday night.

The 40-year-old rapper paired his rather staid patterned tuxedo with a pair of all-black Kanye West’s Adidas collaboration Yeezys.

We’ve panned red carpet sneakers in the past, but these are different. There is something understated and elegant about the suede sneakers.

Here’s why we think they work:

The sneakers are not loud or obnoxious, and they don’t look anything like running shoes.

They are a uniform black suede, without much ornamentation or distraction apart from the nylon strap.

They aren’t shiny and don’t draw the eye away from the overall ensemble.

They’re perfectly suited to the Grammys’ more relaxed red carpet dress code.

The houndstooth-printed jacket tones down the tuxedo’s formality just enough so the sneakers can slot right in.

We’re as surprised as you are that DJ Khaled had the best style move of the 2016 Grammys, but we must give credit where credit is due. His Yeezy 750 in pirate black were a major key to that success.

