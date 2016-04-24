This tiny clothing item can solve every man's worst summer footwear issue

Facebook/Sperry He’s probably wearing socks you can’t even see.

Summer is a time for going sockless.

Sperry’s, moccasins, and even your trusty white plimsolls all call for wearing shoes without socks in summer — a look that’s supposed to be effortless.

But anyone who has ever tried to pull it off knows that going sockless comes with a steep cost.

Yep, we’re talking about feet stink.

Walking around in canvas or leather shoes all day without any type of protection is a recipe for disaster. At the end of the day, your feet will have sweat a ton without a cotton outer layer to absorb it. That inevitably leads to smelly feet that will gross out anyone in the immediate vicinity when you remove your shoes.

One oft-recommended solution many try is to apply a sweat-absorbing powder, like talcum or cornstarch. After applying the powder to your foot and sliding your foot in, it will hopefully stay dry all day.

However, there are two major disadvantages to powder.

The powder makes a mess. When you take your shoes off, through walking and sweating your feet will have formed clumps of powder that will need to be shaken out of the shoe. Also, your foot will still be covered with powder, so you must be careful where you walk as you WILL leave powdery footprints. The powder doesn’t last forever. After a while, the effect will wear off, and your feet will start to sweat again.

A better solution to going sockless is to just wear socks.

Wait, what? Stay with me …

It’s not just any kind of sock — it’s a special cut called a loafer sock (also know as “peds” or a “liner sock”).

These are teeny-tiny socks that cover as little of your foot as possible. They hide in your shoe so that no one can see them, yet they still provide the essential sweat-wicking function that is so vital to keeping your feet dry and smell-free.

As a bonus, they’re much more comfortable than going completely sockless.

Most major sock and underwear companies, including Banana Republic and J. Crew, now make the socks for men. Look for ones that have a bit of rubber at the heel so that they don’t slip off during the day. My favourites are Taft, which are a bit pricey but never slip and are very comfortable.

Some may call this cheating. But what they don’t know can’t hurt you.

