This tiny article of clothing solves every man's worst summer footwear issue

Facebook/Sperry This guy might be wearing socks — you’d never know.

Summer is a time for going sockless.

Sperry’s, moccasins, and even your trusty white plimsolls all call for the sockless look in summer — a look that’s supposed to be effortless.

But anyone who has ever tried knows that going sockless comes with a steep cost.

The problem: feet sweat.

Walking around in canvas or leather shoes all day without any type of protection is a recipe for disaster. At the end of the day, you inevitably will have disgusting, smelly feet that will gross out anyone in the immediate vicinity when you remove your shoes.

One oft-recommended solution many try is to apply a sweat-absorbing powder, like talcum or cornstarch. After applying the powder to your foot and sliding your foot in, your feet will stay dry.

However, that’s not without its cost. There are three major disadvantages to powder.

First: The powder makes a mess. When you take your shoes off, through walking and sweating your feet will have formed clumps of powder that will need to be shaken out of the shoe. Also, your foot will still be covered with powder so you must be careful where you walk as you WILL leave powdery footprints.

Second: The powder doesn’t last forever. After a while, the effect will wear off and your feet will start to sweat again.

A better solution to go sockless is to wear socks.

Wait, what? Stay with me …

It’s not just any kind of sock — it’s a special kind called a loafer sock (also know as “peds”).

These are teeny-tiny socks that cover as little of your foot as possible. They hide in your shoe so no one can see them, yet still provide the essential sweat-wicking function that is so vital to keeping your feet dry and smell-free.

As a bonus, they’re much more comfortable than going traditionally sockless.

Most major sock and underwear companies now make the socks for men, such as Banana Republic and Jockey. Look for ones that have a bit of rubber at the heel so they don’t sleep off in

Some may call this cheating. But what they don’t know can’t hurt you.

NOW WATCH: Everything a modern gentleman should know about buying a suit



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.