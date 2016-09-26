The only trend guys need to pay attention to this season is incredibly easy to pull off

Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris Basketball player Russell Westbrook and Nina Westbrook.

There’s a lot of noise out there for what men should wear this spring. But if you ignore all the other trends, at least remember this one: plaid.

Yes, that’s right. Plaid. Humble plaid. You may already own something in plaid, as the pattern is already quite common in men’s clothing.

But this time, plaid is taking over. It’s not just button-up flannel anymore, but blazers, suits, outerwear, and even pants emblazoned with the checked pattern.

It was everywhere on the runway earlier this year, and now that we’re finally seeing some of those collections in stores, we’re seeing them on the streets, too.

But don’t just take our word for it — Bloomberg and GQ have noticed the same trend.

So how do you wear plaid? That’s the easy part! You probably already are wearing it. But if you’re looking for more tips on how to get in on this trend that’s about to explode, look for blazers or even suits with the pattern. A plaid jacket over a solid shirt is a great accent to complete a look.

Get as crazy a pattern as your conscience will allow you, but don’t get too crazy — or who knows when you’ll actually be able to wear it.

A word of caution: keep in mind that patterned items are inherently a little less formal than plain ones, so don’t show up to a black-tie event dressed in a plaid tuxedo. Also, this look can be very easily overdone, so try to stick to only one item or set in plaid.

