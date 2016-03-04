This is how you can rock the hottest runway trend in real life

There’s no doubt about it: military style is in.

Heavy wool great coats, fishtail parkas, thinner bomber jackets, and four-pocket fatigue coats are everywhere these days. It’s even infiltrated colour palettes, and we see a lot more muted navys, olives, and beiges on the runway. The trend is transcending seasons and even gender boundaries.

If you need proof, look no further than the US Department of Defence contractor Alpha Industries, who claims a 30% increase in revenue for 2015, according to Esquire. Alpha makes a large number of authentic military-inspired garments, including the now super-hot bomber jacket.

In the most recent men’s fashion week, which highlighted styles for fall and winter of 2016, a number of designers — including Burberry, Balmain, and Dries Van Noten — showed off heavily military-inspired looks.

The best part about this trend? Military style is incredibly easy to wear and is already quite pervasive in popular wear. (For example, the modern peacoat is derived from a naval style that was used to keep sailors warm.)

Here’s how to rock it:

