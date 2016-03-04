This is how you can rock the hottest runway trend in real life

There’s no doubt about it: military style is in.
Heavy wool great coats, fishtail parkas, thinner bomber jackets, and four-pocket fatigue coats are everywhere these days. It’s even infiltrated colour palettes, and we see a lot more muted navys, olives, and beiges on the runway. The trend is transcending seasons and even gender boundaries.
If you need proof, look no further than the US Department of Defence contractor Alpha Industries, who claims a 30% increase in revenue for 2015, according to Esquire. Alpha makes a large number of authentic military-inspired garments, including the now super-hot bomber jacket.
In the most recent men’s fashion week, which highlighted styles for fall and winter of 2016, a number of designers — including Burberry, Balmain, and Dries Van Noten — showed off heavily military-inspired looks.
The best part about this trend? Military style is incredibly easy to wear and is already quite pervasive in popular wear. (For example, the modern peacoat is derived from a naval style that was used to keep sailors warm.)
Here’s how to rock it:
The field jacket is a four-pocket jacket style that is the civilian equivalent to the fatigue jacket.
It usually comes in olive and navy, and it's a great casual alternative to the dressier trench coat.
Slap it on over a chambray or Oxford shirt, and you've got a perfect Saturday outfit.
Pictured to the right is J. Crew's take on the field jacket in olive. ($198)
We've already told you that the bomber jacket is the one you need for spring.
We love its silhouette and casual style. Put them on over a t-shirt or button-up shirt for a super-easy casual look.
Pictured to the right is Alpha Industries' authentic model, known as the MA-1 Flight Jacket in 'stratos' ($135).
The great coat is the overcoat's military-inspired cousin, and the two share a similar DNA.
The great coat is different, however, with its larger collar, button stance, and double-breasted style. It's also thicker, less fitted, and often comes in military-inspired colours like olive.
Look for them to take the world by storm next fall and winter, where they will be a fine stand-in for many men's overcoats.
This model pictured was included in J. Crew's Fall/Winter 2016 presentation, and will hit stores later this year.
The fishtail parka has been popular since at least 2013, but we're lumping it together with the recent resurgence of military style, since we have a hunch it started the whole thing.
Originally beginning life as a derivative of the military's N-3B parka, the characteristic tail was developed so that the flaps could be tied around the wearer's legs to protect from the wind.
Pictured to the right is John Elliot's take on the fishtail parka ($500).
The tail makes it a little harder to wear with anything but the most casual of outfits. We like to wear it with grey sweatshirts and light denim jeans.
