How to wear a flannel shirt without looking like a lumberjack

The Autumnal Equinox is past, and with it comes a parade of flannel.

Thanks to its comfort, ease, and warmth, the brushed cotton fabric will be as popular as ever this fall and winter — and not just among those who chop down wood for a living.

In case you haven’t jumped on the flannel bandwagon yet, here are a few tips to get you started.

Stay away from super heavy fabrics.

Erase thick flannels from your mind and your closet. While brands like Pendleton and Woolrich make fantastic flannels, their shirts have a bulky feel that might make you look like you own a blue ox.

For ease of layering and a less chunky look, choose flannels that are advertised as light or mid-weight. This one lets you wear the trend minus the heft.

Flannel does not always mean plaid.

Plaids and flannels appear together a lot, but not always. In fact, a solid-coloured or mélange flannel is an even classier look that bypasses the whole “woodsy” aesthetic. Non-plaid flannels are also easier to match and work into your wardrobe. This Beams Plus shirt is a perfect example.

Plaid does not always mean checkered red and black.

An explosion of different types, colours, and patterns of plaid means there’s a lot more choice this year for your plaid. There’s no excuse to stick to the ones you’re used to.

This colourful J.Crew shirt is a good example.

Layer, layer, layer.

In fall, layering is really the name of the game. Flannels — especially lighter ones — are ideal layering pieces, whether under a fleece, a puffer vest, a denim jacket, or a wool coat. They go with just about everything and can serve as the first, second, or even third layering piece, depending on the weather.

