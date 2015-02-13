The 4 things every modern gentleman should know about wearing cologne

Selecting a man’s cologne is a tough process. It’s one thing to identify a scent that you like. It’s a whole other process to find a scent that pleases others in your life.

Mindy Yang, Vice President and Curator of MiN New York, surrounds herself with unique and limited distribution fragrances from around the world. She explains the best and worst practices for selecting and wearing men’s cologne.

