Every Guy Should Own A Navy Blazer -- Here's How To Wear One

Every man should own a navy blazer.

It’s a closet staple that goes with absolutely everything. The problem is that some men just don’t know how to style one, and stick to pairing their blazer with a boring white button down and khakis.

But a navy blazer can be so much more.

We reached out to the senior stylists at Bombfell, a monthly personalised clothing subscription site, to help us put together four looks that all centered around a Brooklyn Tailors Italian navy wool jacket (above).

Keep reading to see the outfits, how to wear them, and where to buy them.

1. The Navy Suit

(Shirt: Z Zenga Poplin Shirt, $281; Tie: Gitman Brothers Silk Tie, $115; Pants: Brooklyn Tailors Navy Trousers, $285; Suspenders: Ben Sherman Classic Braces, $25; Tie Clip: In God We Trust Rifle Tie Clip, $50; Shoes: To Boot New York Medford, $395; Belt: Coach Dress Weston Reversible Belt, $148)

Dubbed “The Rainmaker” by Bombfell stylists, this outfit is a must-have for every businessman. The coordinating trousers* turn the blazer into a full suit, and the crisp white shirt and dress belt are classic pieces.

To amp up the look, the stylists added suspenders, a striped power tie, gold tie bar, and trendy double buckle shoes. Wear this for big meetings, weddings, and days when you just want to feel powerful.

(*Tip: When you buy a navy blazer, buy the matching dress pants that go with it — no other navy dress pants will match as well, and you should only pair these with your blazer.)

2. The Dressed Down Blazer

(T-shirt: Velvet by Graham & Spencer Whisper Tee, $59; Jeans: dl1961 Russell Tribute Jean, $168; Flask: Izola Salut! Flask, $24; Shoes: Tods Gommino Driving Shoes, $425; Belt: Maker & Company Crios Washed Cotton Belt, $38)

If you work in a startup environment but have a meeting with a client or investor, try your signature work uniform (comfy jeans, t-shirt) topped with a navy blazer.

The Bombfell stylists added driving shoes — not sneakers — to make the outfit feel more grown-up and threw in a belt for a pop of colour. They also told us if you were going for a “happy hour comfort” vibe, you could bring along a fun flask in your lapel pocket.

If it’s cold, add a hoodie under the blazer for a comfortable, relaxed look.

This look is also tailor-made for dates, parties, and anywhere you want to look great, but still dressed down.

3. Casual Friday

(Shirt: Ben Sherman Gingham Long Sleeve Shirt, $84; Chinos: Corbin Retro-Fit Trousers, $164; Watch: Timex Weekender Watch, $33; Shoes: Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoes, $150; Belt: L.L.Bean Braided Leather Belt, $45)

If your office is into Casual Fridays, throw on a relaxed button down and chinos topped with a blazer. You’ll feel comfortable all day, and will still look office appropriate.

The braided leather belt, boat shoes, and weekender watch the stylists included are casual enough without making you look like you didn’t try at all.

This outfit will also serve if you’re meeting the parents or attending a work BBQ — casual, professional, and put-together.

4. Preppy Guy Style

(Shirt: French Connection Plain Polo, $48; Shorts: Johnnie-O Poplin Shorts, $54; Sunglasses: Persol Round-Frame Sunglasses, $310; Shoes: Converse Jack Purcell Leather, $70; Belt: J. Campbell Suede Belt, $89)

This “lunching at the club” look may be too preppy for some readers, but it shows how versatile the navy blazer truly is. This dressed-up day outfit includes a crisp polo tee, colourful shorts, white sneakers, sunglasses, and a navy suede belt.

And for those wondering if you can wear shorts with a blazer, yes you can — the short suit is back in style, and has always been a go-to country club look.

For the gentleman who also enjoys a round of squash, this is the outfit for you.

Final Tips:

–Never wear clashing navy pants with your navy blazer. If you’re going to wear navy pants, make sure they are the same brand and colour as your jacket.

–Do play with different coloured bottoms, as long as they’re not navy or black (you’ll look like you’re wearing a mismatched dark suit). Light khaki, olive green, grey, brown, or even light blue trousers will look professional if styled correctly.

–Any colour dress shoes go well with navy, from black to Merlot.

–Be creative with the colour of your shirt. We chose white or neutral coloured shirts for these outfits, but aside from aa= navy or black shirt, almost any contrasting colour (or pattern!) will do.

-Always, always, always get your jacket tailored. Otherwise, what’s the point?

