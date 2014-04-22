The Double-Breasted Suit Is Back For Spring -- Here's How Guys Should Wear It

AP Photo Actor Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the UK premiere for the movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier in London, Thursday March 20, 2014.

The suiting gods from on-high have decided that double-breasted suits are back this spring.

Imagine a well-tailored English gentleman got his hands on a 1920s gangster’s suit and decided he could wear the jacket with a pair of jeans.

In other words, there are levels to this stuff.

This isn’t your grandfather’s double-breasted jacket and we strongly (strongly) suggest you forget the fedora. You’re going to want to bring this style into 2014 the right way.

To elaborate on this, Business Insider caught up with Judah Estreicher, founder of JBD Clothiers, for the run down on how to do that. JBD is a Baltimore-based men’s custom clothing shop that suits businessmen and Baltimore Ravens alike.

The key with the modern double-breasted look, Estreicher told us, is that it’s shorter and slimmer than the traditional cut.

You should be able to wear it casually in Spring and Summer too, so think lighter colours — grey, dark blue, white.

“But casual or not,” said Estreicher, “the double-breasted pitfall will always be the cut and fit. Look out for the bulk of the extra fabric and the boxiness of the shoulders. For best look and fit, consult with a tailor. This is a fit that can be more complex than the regular 1 button suit and will benefit from some expert advice and touch ups to the waist area.”

So, unless you have your jacket custom-fitted, make sure someone with a tailor’s eye gives your jacket a second look. There’s no point in doing this unless it’s done right.

