How to watch YouTube movies for free on desktop or mobile, in the 'Free to watch' section of YouTube Movies

When it comes to saving money on entertainment, YouTube is a solid option because it has a lot of free, entertaining content to watch – even movies.
YouTube offers many movies that are available to watch for free, just keep in mind that those movies do come with ads placed throughout the video.
Here’s what you need to know to find the “Free to watch” section of YouTube and start watching movies.
How to watch YouTube movies for free on a computer
1. Go to youtube.com and sign into your account, if necessary.
2. In the left sidebar, scroll down to the “More from YouTube” section and select “Movies & Shows.”
3. Under the “Movies” tab, scroll down to the “Free to watch” section.
4. Click “View All,” located to the right of the “Free to watch” section.
5. Scroll through the movies and select the one you want to watch by clicking on it.
How to watch YouTube movies for free on a mobile device
Unfortunately, due to the overall simplicity of the mobile app, there is not a direct way to get to the “Movies and Shows” section. Here’s how to get around that slight inconvenience:
1. Open the YouTube mobile app on your iPhone or Android.
2. Tap the search bar and type in “Free Movies.”
3. Scroll down to the “Free to Watch” section, located below the “YouTube Movies” heading.
4. Scroll through the movies and tap to select the one you want to watch.
Another way around the lack of a dedicated section for movies on the mobile app would be to save free videos to the “Save for later” section of your account.
That way, you can easily locate individual free movies by going into the “Library” tab and selecting the “Watch Later” playlist.
