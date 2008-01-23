How to Watch Your Portfolio Shrink In Real Time

“Media, entertainment shares decline”, a Marketwatch headline informs us this morning. This kind of newsless news is one of our biggest gripes about newswires — a useful story would tell us what kind of shares aren’t down today.

But! We must also commend Marketwatch: Its use of live quotes, embedded in the story text, make for mesmerizing viewing — it’s a pachinko kind of effect, without the noise and the cigarette smoke.

If you’re not careful, you can spend all day watching NWS, TWX, DIS, VIAB, NYT et al, fall, rally, then fall again. Take a gander yourself. But don’t say we didn’t warn you.

