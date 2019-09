The 2014 White House Correspondents’ Dinner happening Saturday night at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

The event is being hosted by Comedian Joel McHale, of “The Soup” and “Community.” President Barack Obama, of course, will also deliver remarks.

You can watch the dinner live below, courtesy of NBC:

