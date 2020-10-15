Trump and Biden will participate in separate town halls at the same time instead of 2nd presidential debate

Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

President Donald Trump will participate in an NBC News town hall on Thursday evening, the network announced on Wednesday.

The town hall will take place at the same time as his 2020 Democratic opponent’s Joe Biden’s on ABC News, which was announced last week.

The change of schedule came after Trump refused to take part in a second presidential debate virtually, which the commission suggested out of concern of his possible health risk following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Both candidates will appear on separate stages at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Here’s how to watch the events.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are scheduled to duel Thursday evening, but not on a debate stage as initially planned.

The president has agreed to take part in a town hall in Miami hosted by NBC News, the network announced on Wednesday. The event will start at 8 p.m. EST, at the same time as Biden’s scheduled town hall in Philadelphia with ABC News, which the former vice president announced last week.

Trump’s new plans come after he refused to participate in a second presidential debate that would have been held virtually, leading the Commission on Presidential Debates, which organizes the election events, to cancel it altogether.

The Commission decided to shift the 90-minute face-off online out of health concerns with Trump positive diagnosis for COVID-19 on October 2.

Trump’s doctor said earlier this week that the president has tested negative and is no longer infectious, but the Commission had already announced that it had shifted its focus toward the final presidential debate on October 22.

Trump’s NBC town hall will be moderated by “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie and include questions from a group of Florida voters in the audience.

Biden’s ABC event will be moderated by anchor George Stephanopoulos.

How to watch

Cable TV owners can watch Trump’s town hall on NBC News and Biden’s on ABC News channels. Biden’s will run 30 minutes longer than Trump’s.

Online viewers can tune in for Trump’s on the NBC News livestream and Biden’s through ABC News’ stream.

