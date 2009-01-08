How To Watch Tonight's Steve Ballmer CES Keynote Speech Live (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) is making it pretty easy to listen in on CEO Steve Ballmer’s keynote speech live. Tonight at 6:30 PT / 9:30 Silicon Alley time, turn your browser to Microsoft’s PressPass site for a webcast.



So what are we likely to see? Techcrunch claims to have gotten the advance agenda under an embargo they rejected.

More about Windows 7. We’d like to see a hard ship date, but we doubt it will happen.

Flash on Windows Mobile.

A few more Halo titles for the Xbox. They’ll sell well, but that means more to the Xbox fanboys than it does to Microsoft’s bottom line.

Better home networking?

We’re hoping for the unexpected, and something better than the rumoured Zune-for-Windows-mobile plan. After the Macworld snoozefest, this is Microsoft’s moment to shine.

