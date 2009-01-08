How To Watch Tonight's Steve Ballmer CES Keynote Speech Live (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) is making it pretty easy to listen in on CEO Steve Ballmer’s keynote speech live. Tonight at 6:30 PT / 9:30 Silicon Alley time, turn your browser to Microsoft’s PressPass site for a webcast.
So what are we likely to see? Techcrunch claims to have gotten the advance agenda under an embargo they rejected.
- More about Windows 7. We’d like to see a hard ship date, but we doubt it will happen.
- Flash on Windows Mobile.
- A few more Halo titles for the Xbox. They’ll sell well, but that means more to the Xbox fanboys than it does to Microsoft’s bottom line.
- Better home networking?
We’re hoping for the unexpected, and something better than the rumoured Zune-for-Windows-mobile plan. After the Macworld snoozefest, this is Microsoft’s moment to shine.
