How to watch today's total solar eclipse live in Australia

Solar Eclipse animation.age: NASA

A solar eclipse, visible in Indonesia and parts of North Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory, has started.

NASA says the moon is passing in front of the sun, casting a shadow over much of Southeast Asia.

“People on the nearly 100-mile-wide (160 km) path of totality will experience a total solar eclipse, in which all of the sun’s bright face is blocked by the moon, while people outside this path will see varying degrees of a partial eclipse,” NASA says.

The eclipse is due to start at 12.38pm Sydney time.

NASA has has coverage HERE.

This site is streaming the eclipse live:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.