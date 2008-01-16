How To Watch Today's Macworld Keynote (AAPL)

At 12 noon EST, Apple chief Steve Jobs will take the stage at San Francisco’s Moscone centre to deliver his annual Macworld keynote.

Apple says you’ll be able to watch the keynote on apple.com “Tuesday afternoon.” We don’t think this means they’ll be streaming it live — they typically offer a recording an hour or two after Jobs is done speaking — but it’s worth checking at noon just in case. Either way, you’ll want a newish version of Apple’s QuickTime software to watch the video.

Beyond the faint hope of a live webcast, your best bet is the handful of tech writers who will be live blogging the event. Our favourite source is Mac rumours Live, which aggregates a bunch of live feeds into one clean page. Gizmodo, Macworld, Wired, and Engadget have also posted their live coverage links.

We’ll be clicking refresh every 10 seconds just like the rest of you, but we won’t live blog the keynote. We will be writing instant analysis as warranted, so check the SAI homepage or our Macworld section this afternoon for the latest.

Macworld coverage:

Apple’s Skinny Macbook: Tear-Shaped, Real Hard Drive?

Apple Rental Deal: All Studios, No “Day and Date”?

Hours To Go: Macworld Prediction Roundup

What’s In The Air For Apple?

Five Things You Won’t See At Macworld

Blu-ray Not Coming To Apple’s Macs

Wu’s Macworld Picks: MacBook Mini, Blu-Ray, Movie Rentals

Why Wait For Macworld? Tablet Mac Already Shipping

Apple At Macworld: Tiny MacBook, No 3G iPhone?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.