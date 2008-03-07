How To Watch Today's iPhone Event (AAPL)

At 1pm EST, Apple boss Steve Jobs will unveil Apple’s iPhone software “roadmap.” As with most of Jobs’ speeches, Apple (AAPL) won’t stream the presentation live. But many Mac/gadget sites will cover it live, including Macworld, Gizmodo, Engadget, CNET, Ars Technica, and TechCrunch.



We’ll keep tabs on the live blogs and post the most important news and analysis this afternoon.

Recent iPhone Coverage:

Apple’s iPhone Enterprise Opportunity: Big, But Not Huge

How Apple’s iPhone Could Invade The Enterprise Market

Apple: We Don’t Care About Unlocked iPhones

Apple Affirms 10 Million iPhones, Says “Nuts” to Wall Street Bears

iPhone Sales Stunted? No, Apple Can Still Hit 10mm

Apple: iPhone Software Kit Coming March 6

Steve Jobs: Frequent Flier

Apple’s “Useless” iPhone Takes 3rd Place In Q4

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.